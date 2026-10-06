Disciple Death: Phone Curbs, Isolation At Premanand Maharaj Ashram Under Lens

Police investigation into the mysterious death of a disciple at Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Mathura has thrown up several new questions. Rasik Dulari, a disciple of the Maharaj, died after falling from the fourth floor of the ashram on September 25.

According to police sources, there were strict rules for disciples on the use of mobile phones and outside contact. Sources claim that upon becoming a disciple or seeker, their personal mobile phones were confiscated and they were provided with new phones and SIM cards by the ashram.

The police are now investigating the reasons behind this practice and are examining how these devices were used and whether there were any monitoring or recording mechanisms in place. Additionally, the police are looking into where, and with whom, information regarding the disciples' mobile phones and their past contacts was stored.

Police sources indicate that there were also restrictions on disciples communicating with people outside the ashram. According to sources, communication with family and friends was limited or, in many instances, entirely prohibited.

The police are trying to determine the extent of contact residents maintained with their families and old friends, and how isolated they were kept from the outside world.

Was Rasik Dulari Mentally Disturbed?

This has become a pivotal question in the investigation into Rasik Dulari's death. The police are also exploring whether Rasik Dulari was suffering from any form of mental stress or depression. If so, did he ever mention this to his family or friends? Did he have the opportunity to speak openly with people who had known him for a long time?

A key aspect of the investigation involves determining what his life was like prior to joining the ashram, and how his behaviour changed. The police are examining his old mobile phone, new SIM card, call detail records, chats and other digital evidence to ascertain whom he had communicated with during his final days.

Read | Genitals Cut, Grinder In Room: Premanand Maharaj's Disciple's Death Probe

The police are also questioning Rasik Dulari's family and close associates to see if he had ever shared any concerns, mental stress, or grievances regarding the ashram with them.

For now, the Mathura police's investigation is focused on the circumstances surrounding Rasik Dulari's death, his mental and social behaviour, his daily routine at the ashram, and his mobile and digital contacts.

Mathura police have recorded the statements of 85 people in connection with this case so far.

What Exactly Happened Before The Death?

While initial police investigation treated the death as suicide, the events leading up to it and CCTV footage have raised further questions. The police are now working to determine Rasik Dulari's actions prior to the incident, as well as his mental and physical state at the time.

Mathura police have sent Rasik Dulari's blood samples for forensic analysis. They are trying to determine if any drugs, intoxicants, or psychoactive substances were present in his system before his death.

According to police sources, Rasik Dulari's behaviour and body language as captured on CCTV prior to his death have also become part of the investigation. This has prompted speculation as to whether he had consumed any intoxicating substance before the incident.

The most baffling aspects of this case are the severe injuries found on Rasik's body and his subsequent movements captured on CCTV. According to the police, Rasik Dulari had a severe injury on his private parts. According to the investigation, CCTV footage shows blood stains on Rasik's clothes when he stepped out of his room and took the stairs to the fourth-floor terrace. He sat there for a while and even lay down briefly. He then stood up and, moments later, fell from the terrace.

In the CCTV footage, Rasik Dulari does not appear to be in pain, even though half of his private part had been severed. For this reason, the police want to determine Rasik's mental and physical state at the time. Was he fully conscious? Was he under the influence of drugs or medication? Was he suffering from mental stress?

According to reports, Rasik stepped out of his room at around 10:25 am. He fell from the terrace at approximately 10:36 am.