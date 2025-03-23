Did Shivaji Have A Dog? Call To Remove Dog Memorial From Raigad Fort

Former Rajya Sabha member and a descendant of the Kolhapur royal family, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, has asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to remove the memorial of a dog from Raigad Fort.

The memorial, built in 1920s, was for "Waghya" meaning "Tiger".

Legend has it that he was a mix breed dog of the Maratha emperor. When Shivaji died, the dog apparently jumped onto his funeral pyre and immolated himself.

The Archaeological Survey of India, however, maintained that there is no documentary evidence of such a dog, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has claimed.

The former MLA, in a letter to the Chief Minister dated March 22, has stressed that the dog's memorial should be removed before May 31.

"A few decades ago, a memorial of a dog named Waghya was erected near that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Raigad Fort, his capital in the 17th century," his letter read.

"However, there is no documentary evidence concerning Waghya, the name of the pet dog of Shivaji Maharaj. As there is no such evidence, it is an encroachment on the fort, which is legally preserved as a heritage structure," he had added.

"It is unfortunate and demeans the legacy of the great Shivaji Maharaj," said the ex-MP.

A structure older than 100 years is protected as per ASI's policy. The dog's commemorative structure should be removed before it earns such a status, Sambhajiraje added.

