Sand Artist Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj With Majestic Sculpture On His Birth Anniversary, Calls Him "A True Patriot"

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. He created a magnificent and captivating sand sculpture in honour of the great Maratha warrior and shared it publicly.

Posting a photo of this new artwork on his X account, Pattnaik wrote, "Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai!"

This immense statue, crafted with great precision on the seashore, depicts Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a regal and imposing manner, highlighting his valour and leadership qualities. Pattnaik also inscribed "A true Patriot" on the artwork, highlighting the Maratha emperor's bravery, vision, and dedication to the welfare of his people.

Check Out The Post Here:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who founded the Maratha Empire in the 17th century, is remembered for his modern-minded governance, excellent military strategy, and unwavering dedication to Swaraj. His birth anniversary is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra and other parts of the country, inspiring people to remember his ideals and contributions to nation-building.

Sudarshan Patnaik, internationally renowned for his monumental sand sculptures, has once again paid tribute to one of India's greatest heroes through his art. His presentation reflects Shivaji Maharaj's indelible legacy with a text where he called him a true patriot.