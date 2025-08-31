Dharmasthala Case: "Don't Think There Is Need For NIA Probe," Says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said there is no need for an NIA probe into allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, and that the SIT has been given complete freedom to investigate and submit a report.

Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister also said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate and get rid of the suspicion on Dharmasthala.

He was responding to a question on opposition JD(S) and BJP taking out separate rallies in Dharmasthala on Sunday and Monday, respectively, alleging conspiracy and smear campaign against the Hindu religious place and criticising the way the state government handles the issue.

"They (opposition) are doing politics in everything. Let them go (to Dharmasthala) if they want. Dharmasthala's Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade has welcomed the SIT probe. Truth has to come out. SIT has been formed to bring the truth out. Truth should be known; Otherwise, a sword of suspicion will be hanging," Siddaramaiah said.

"The complainant appeared before a magistrate and made a statement. There was demand from various organisations to form SIT. The government's intention was that the truth should come out.

BJP too had welcomed the SIT probe, now they are doing politics for the sake of votes," he added.

On the opposition BJP's demand for a probe by a central agency, specifically by NIA, in the Dharmasthala case, the CM asked, "Did BJP give any case to CBI, while in power? I don't think there is any need for any other probe in the case".

Asked whether the SIT probe will be time-bound and when the probe report can be expected, he said, "I don't know, we are not interfering, we have given complete freedom to SIT, they will investigate and submit the report." A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted excavations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)