Devastated By Son's Suicide, Woman Dies Of Heart Attack In Madhya Pradesh

A woman died of a heart attack in Gwalior, unable to bear the trauma caused by her 33-year-old engineering graduate son committing suicide, police said on Sunday.

The son who died, Manish Rajput, was stressed as he failed to get a government job despite appearing for related exams, his brother claimed.

A police official said Manish allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday night under the Gwalior police station limits.

"A hospital informed on Sunday morning that Manish Rajput has died. When his mother, Radha Rajput, was told about her son's death, she suffered a heart attack and died," Gwalior police station in-charge Asif Mirza said, adding that a case was registered.

Manish's brother Anil Rajput said he was at a marriage ceremony on Saturday night when he received a call from his father about his younger brother consuming a poisonous substance.

"When I reached home, I found Manish's room locked from inside. I managed to enter the room from our neighbour's home and found Manish lying unconscious," he said.

When my mother was told about Manish's death, she could not bear the shock and died, he said.

Anil Rajput said Manish had been unsuccessfully trying for several years to crack competitive examinations to get a government job, which led him to take the extreme step.

