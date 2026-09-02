Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee Aide Appears Before Cops Over Billboard Row

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien appeared at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station today in connection with the dispute over the removal of an illegal billboard at party colleague Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street.

He had earlier skipped summons by Kolkata Police on Monday.

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant, Sumit Roy, also appeared before the probe team today over his alleged role in the case.

A chaotic situation unfolded last Thursday at the Camac Street office after Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staff, along with police personnel, reached there to remove an illegal billboard. A clash erupted as the officials faced resistance from Trinamool workers.

Banerjee, O'Brien, and former MLA Humayun Kabir were later named in FIRs. Several charges have been invoked against Banerjee, including for attempting to outrage the modesty of a female officer.

The senior Trinamool leader, who was questioned for five hours yesterday in connection with the case, has claimed that the case against him was politically motivated.

