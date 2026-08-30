Abhishek Banerjee Summoned By Kolkata Police Over Illegal Billboards Row

Kolkata Police on Saturday night served a summons notice to Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee in connection with FIRs filed over the removal of an illegal billboard from the roof of his party office at Camac Street in Central Kolkata.

The notice, delivered at Banerjee's residence on Kalighat Road, directed him to appear at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on September 1 at 12 noon.

Three FIRs were registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station following Thursday's incident, when Trinamool supporters attempted to prevent Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staff and police personnel from removing the billboard.

Two FIRs were filed against Banerjee, nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with senior Trinamool leaders including Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien. They were accused of obstructing officials from performing their duties, with allegations of assaulting on‑duty police and attempts to outrage the modesty of a female officer.

Police have begun investigating the matter, examining CCTV footage from the scene. Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay K. Nanda said officers were obstructed from performing their duties and the matter was under detailed investigation.

Since the crackdown began, police have arrested 14 persons for their alleged involvement in the unrest.

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