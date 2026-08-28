Chaos At Abhishek Banerjee's Office As Cops Remove 'Illegal' Billboard

A fight broke out between Trinamool Congress supporters and Kolkata Police after Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials arrived at Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office to remove an alleged illegal billboard.

Officials have alleged that the billboard was installed illegally, a claim the Diamond Harbour MP refused to accept.

Banerjee was seen having a heated argument with the police and municipal officials for some time at the doorstep of the building, as high drama unfolded at his Camac Street office.

The TMC MP lashed out at officials, while his supporters raised slogans against them.

The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building, was dismantled by the KMC personnel after police forced their way inside.

"There is a concerted effort to forcibly finish off the Trinamool. Why is the BJP so afraid? They won't grant permission for Trinamool's meetings or rallies; they will attack leaders, vandalise party offices, and tear down billboards-is the fear really that deep?" Banerjee said as KMC officials attempted to dismantle the billboard.

According to sources, the Kolkata Police lodged a complaint with the municipal corporation regarding the billboard at Abhishek's Camc Street office, alleging that it had been installed illegally. Acting on this complaint, officials from the civic body's advertisement department visited Camac Street on Thursday afternoon.

Upon receiving the news, Abhishek, along with senior leaders Vaishwanar Chatterjee and Derek O'Brien, arrived at the scene. They contended that the copy of the order presented by the municipal officials was invalid, arguing that a valid order should bear an official photograph.

After a heated exchange, the officials initially left but returned later. Allegations have been raised against Abhishek Banerjee and his associates for obstructing the work of the municipal corporation and the police.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has alleged that the police assaulted and harassed women.

It is alleged that security guards obstructed police personnel and municipal workers as they attempted to enter the Camac Street office. Accessing the roof was necessary to dismantle the billboard. Although the police managed to get past the initial obstruction and enter the premises, Abhishek and his supporters blocked the path leading to the roof. Women were also present among the group. A heated altercation ensued, and the police were prevented from proceeding upstairs. Meanwhile, police surrounded the office from the outside as well. As tensions escalated, the police presence was increased, and at one point, officers wearing helmets were seen entering the building.