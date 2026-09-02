"Obligation Of Large Nations": Nepal Seeks Climate Justice After Floods

Nepal is seeking climate-linked "justice" from "large nations" for deadly flash floods in the Bhotkoshi River that swept away villages across at least three districts in the country a week ago. So far, emergency teams have recovered more than 1,100 bodies, but nearly 4,500 people remain missing after the gigantic wave of freezing water, rocks, and debris triggered by a high-altitude glacial collapse roared down the Tibet-Nepal border last week.

Launching a diplomatic pitch to seek international monetary assistance, Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal asserted that post-disaster aid should be treated as a matter of "moral liability".

The minister said in Nepali during an interview with Kantipur TV, the excerpts of which were published by The Kathmandu Post newspaper and news agency PTI.

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Nepal Asks for Accountability

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He pointed out that despite contributing "virtually negligible" greenhouse gas emissions, Nepal is bearing the disproportionate consequences of global warming, including rapid glacier melt and extreme mountain disasters.

"We are paying the ultimate price for a global crisis we did not create. The rapid melting of glaciers and these catastrophic mountain tsunamis are direct consequences of global climate change," he said, per excerpts of his interview published by PTI.

Khanal said Nepal is shifting its diplomatic framework from "aid" to "justice".

"This is not a matter to be limited merely to relief or rehabilitation assistance. The role of the world's large and wealthy nations in climate change is significant, whereas ours is extremely minimal. Yet, we are paying a heavy price," he said.

"We will turn this into an issue of justice in the international arena. We will raise our voices with our heads held high. This is not about asking for aid; it is about the obligation of large nations. We will seriously raise this issue in international forums."

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The Culprits

Khanal said Kathmandu plans to raise the issue of climate change "with absolute firmness and clarity" at international forums. He said the country will also seek compensation from major emitters for climate-related losses suffered by vulnerable countries.

"This is a matter of civilisational survival. If our Himalayan glaciers disappear, the water security of over two billion people in South Asia dependent on rivers like the Ganges and the Trishuli will be permanently compromised. We are advocating not just for Nepal, but for the survival of South Asian civilisation," he said.

The minister said Nepal's finance ministry has officially dispatched a formal climate compensation claim letter to its international partners.

"If our Himalayan glaciers disappear, the water security of over two billion people in South Asia -- dependent on rivers like the Ganges and the Trishuli -- will be permanently compromised. We are advocating not just for Nepal but for the survival of South Asian civilisation," he added.

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India's Stand

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India has repeatedly emphasised climate equity and highlighted its relatively low per capita emissions. New Delhi argues that climate obligations should take into account differences in countries' historical emissions, development needs, and capacities.

New Delhi has supported efforts to address loss and damage suffered by vulnerable developing countries and maintains that Western nations, which industrialised first, occupy the majority of the global carbon budget.

It also maintains that developed countries should provide the necessary financial resources to help such nations deal with climate impacts.

Nepal's Call for Aid

Nepal has formally approached the board of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, seeking urgent financial assistance following the catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi river basin on August 26, according to The Kathmandu Post report.

The mechanism was established at COP27 in 2022 and operationalised at COP28.

A letter jointly signed by Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Forests and Agriculture Minister Geeta Chaudhary has sought an urgent response to the catastrophic flash flood, which caused widespread loss of life, displacement, and destruction of homes and critical infrastructure.

"The full scale of economic and non-economic loss and damage has yet to be determined; however, preliminary information indicates that the consequences are extensive and exceed Nepal's immediate response capacity," the letter said.