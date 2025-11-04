Delhi's Air Getting Cleaner? Today's Air Quality Figure Best In 7 Years

Delhi recorded its cleanest air in seven years today, with the city's Air Quality Index or AQI reading at 291 -- significantly better than 381 in 2024 and 415 in 2023, shows official data from the Environment Department.

The steady drop in AQI confirms a positive shift in Delhi's air quality in winter -- a time usually dominated by toxic smog. The last time the city reported similar air quality around this date was in 2018.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the latest figures reflect the impact of year-round pollution control efforts across the capital.

"This continuous improvement in Delhi's AQI shows the city's comprehensive and year-round pollution control plan is delivering results. The government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working tirelessly to make Delhi's air cleaner and healthier," Sirsa said.

AQI Sees Steady Improvement

Data shows a consistent year-on-year decline in Delhi's AQI on November 4. The graph shows that from 447 in 2022 it came down to 415 in 2023, then 381 in 2024, and now 291 in 2025.

Officials say stricter enforcement on construction dust, vehicular emissions, and open waste burning has helped reduce pollution levels across the city.

Ground Enforcement Intensified

Over the last 24 hours, Delhi's civic and enforcement teams have stepped up anti-pollution operations.

Officials said 258 construction sites were inspected for dust control compliance. Over 2,300 km of roads were cleaned mechanically to reduce settled dust. Traffic police and transport departments issued 7,580 challans for vehicular pollution violations and checked 105 inter-state buses at Delhi's borders.

In addition, 91 trucks were diverted through the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to prevent congestion and pollution within city limits.

The Environment Department said more than 1,200 enforcement teams are currently patrolling across the capital.

This includes 443 teams monitoring open waste burning, 378 focusing on dust control, and several others checking vehicular emissions.

Around 390 anti-smog guns, 280 water sprinklers, and 76 mechanical sweepers have been deployed across major roads and pollution hotspots.

Challenges Remain

Despite the encouraging data, officials say challenges persist. Pollution from crop residue burning in neighbouring states, rising construction activity, and the city's growing vehicle population continue to affect air quality.

"The winter is always a testing phase due to weather and external factors. But our coordinated ground efforts are showing results," Sirsa said. "When monitoring, enforcement and dust control go hand in hand, Delhi can and will perform better," he added.