Delhi YouTuber Arrested For Allegedly Crashing Into Women Riders, Filming Them For Social Media

Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old YouTuber accused of deliberately colliding with women riders and minor girls, secretly filming their reactions, and uploading the videos on social media to gain followers and earn money through monetisation. The accused, identified as Gurman Singh, who operated social media accounts under the name "Road Safety Wala", was apprehended on Friday from Subhash Nagar in west Delhi following multiple complaints of road harassment and unauthorised recording of women and girls.

The case came to light after Raja Garden resident Sunny Arora filed a complaint on June 2 alleging that two motorcycle-borne men intentionally rammed into his minor daughters' scooty from behind, followed them, and passed inappropriate remarks. The complainant later discovered that videos featuring his daughters had been uploaded on the accused's YouTube and Facebook accounts without their consent.

According to police, Gurman Singh would allegedly identify women riders or pillion riders, including minor girls, travelling on public roads and intentionally collide with their vehicles. To avoid raising suspicion, he would casually apologise by saying, "Sorry Didi," before recording the victims' reactions and uploading the videos online without their permission.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami said Singh operated the YouTube channel @bikeronroad33, which had around 21,000 subscribers, and a Facebook page titled "Road Safety Wala," which had over 2.1 lakh followers.

Videos Made for Viral Reach and Monetisation, Say Police

During scrutiny of the accused's social media profiles, investigators found that much of the content featured women riders and minor girls, prompting a detailed investigation involving digital forensics and technical surveillance.

Police said Singh allegedly confessed during interrogation that he created the videos to increase his social media following, generate viral content, and earn revenue through monetisation on YouTube and Facebook. He also allegedly admitted that he specifically targeted women riders for higher online engagement and personal gratification.

Investigators seized his mobile phone, which allegedly contained access to his social media accounts, along with videos, screenshots, and other digital evidence linked to the case.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Cyber Police Station (West) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Police have also initiated action to take down the accused's social media accounts, while further investigation is underway to identify other possible victims.