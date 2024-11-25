Delhi Schools Asked To Move To 'Hybrid Mode' After Top Court's Observations

All schools in the NCR had shifted to online lessons on October 18.

The Delhi government on Monday directed government, private and civic body-run schools to conduct classes in "hybrid mode" - online and offline - with immediate effect, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced relaxations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate educational disruptions caused by poor air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

All schools in the NCR had shifted to online lessons on October 18 amid a deterioration in the air quality in the area. On Monday, the Supreme Court had asked the CAQM to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges, noting many students lacked mid-day meals and infrastructure to attend online classes.

"Clause 11 of GRAP Stage-III, Clause 5 of GRAP Stage-IV and Clause 8 of GRAP Stage-IV (to the extent it relates to colleges, educational institutions) are relaxed to the extent that State Govts in the NCR and GNCTD shall ensure that all classes upto 12th Standard in schools and those in colleges/educational institutions are conducted in a 'hybrid' mode, i.e, both in 'physical' and also in an 'online' mode, wherever online mode is feasible, in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR. The option to exercise online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians," a notification issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of Delhi, said.

"Accordingly, all Heads of Schools of Govt, Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation), MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to ensure compliance of the above orders with immediate effect until further orders," it added.

On Monday, the CAQM permitted educational institutions to operate classes in a "hybrid" format, allowing students to attend either in person or online. "All classes up to 12th standard in schools and those in colleges/educational institutions are to be conducted in a 'Hybrid' mode, i.e., both in 'physical' and 'online' mode, wherever online mode is feasible," the CAQM announced.

The development came hours after the Supreme Court directed the CAQM to review GRAP restrictions in light of their impact on education. The court also emphasised the need to prioritise education while raising several concerns.

"A large number of students are being deprived of the facility of mid-day meals as schools and anganwadis are closed. A large number of students do not have the facilities to take advantage of online education. Many educational institutions do not have the facilities to provide online education," the court said.

Additionally, the court observed, "The residences of many students do not have air purifiers, and therefore, there may not be any difference between children sitting at home and those attending school."

The air quality remained alarming on Monday, with the Capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading soaring to 349 from 318 the previous day. The latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm, stood at 349.