Delhi Schools To Reopen? Top Court Says Many Don't Have Air Purifier, Mid-Day Meal

Schools in the National Capital Region should open now despite the high pollution levels, the Supreme Court said today, pointing to three issues that will not get solved if students stay home. The court, though, left the final decision to the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management), including the one on continuing the ban on physical classes for Classes 10 and 12.

A large number of students do not have air purifiers in their homes and hence there is no difference between children sitting at home and children going to school, the judges said. Moreover, a large number of students do not have the facilities to participate in online education and will fall behind if the online classes continue further.

Last but not the least, the court said, a number of students are being deprived of the mid-day meal facility as schools and anganwadis remain closed, the judges pointed out.

"Let the commission take a decision at the earliest even without copy of the order... we expect a decision to be taken latest by today or tomorrow morning," the judges said in their order.

In its order today, the top court also said that due to the implementation of GRAP 4 rules, many sections of society have been adversely affected.

Several section of society adversely affected due to GRAP IV (rules) and the commission (CAQM) has all the powers under the act to issue directions to various authorities to ensure that persons in category in labourers and daily wagers do not suffer. Thus we direct commission to take several mitigating measures under Section 12 of the Act," the judges said.

"A chart on the Air Quality Index in the NCR region has been submitted and it shows AQI from Nov 20 to 23 ranges from 300 to 419. We direct commission to place the updated data on next date so that court can take steps on Grade 4 measures," the top court said.