Delhi Results: 8 Women Candidates Fielded By AAP Win

Delhi Results: AAP's Atishi won from Kalkaji (File)

Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday.

The three prominent parties - the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress - had fielded a total of 24 women candidates, with the Congress accounting for a maximum of 10 of them.

The AAP had fielded nine women candidates, while the BJP had given tickets to five women.

AAP's Atishi, who had unsuccessfully contested last year's Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency, was fielded from Kalkaji in place of sitting MLA Avtar Singh Kalka. She won the seat by a margin of over 11,300 votes.

After the first few rounds of counting of votes, Atishi was trailing BJP's Dharambir Singh, but later emerged victorious.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra's daughter Shivani was also in the fray from Kalkaji. With 4.64 per cent of the total votes polled, she finished third and had to forfeit her security deposit.

Dhanwati Chandela, who quit the Congress to join the AAP ahead of the polls, won the Rajouri Garden seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Khanna by a margin of 22,972 votes. She was also one of the richest candidates in the fray.

Ms Chandela had unsuccessfully contested the Rajouri Garden bypolls in 2017 and lost to Manjinder Singh Sirsa. She is the wife of former Congress MLA Dayanand Chandela.

Rajkumari Dhillon, another former Congress leader who joined the AAP ahead of the polls, won the Hari Nagar seat, defeating BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

AAP's Bandana Kumari retained the Shalimar Bagh seat by defeating another woman candidate, BJP's Rekha Gupta, by a margin of over 3,400 votes. In 2015, she had won the seat by a margin of over 10,900 votes.

Preeti Tomar of the AAP defeated BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta by a margin of over 10,700 votes to win the Tri Nagar seat. Her husband, Jitender Tomar, had won the seat in 2015 by a margin of 22,311 votes.