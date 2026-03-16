Punjab's AAP Government Fulfilled All Guarantees In 4 Years: Bhagwant Mann

Marking the completion of four years of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the government has fulfilled all guarantees made to the people through what he described as a “politics of work”.

Highlighting the government's key achievements, the Chief Minister cited free electricity, daytime power supply for farmers, canal irrigation reaching 78 per cent of fields, the creation of 65,000 government jobs and around 5.5 lakh employment opportunities.

He also referred to the expansion of healthcare facilities through Aam Aadmi Clinics and free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Mann told the media here that the government's anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashean Virudh”, record investments worth Rs 1.55 lakh crore and road safety reforms through the Sadak Surakhya Force reflected its focus on rebuilding Punjab.

Taking aim at opposition parties, Mann said that while the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP are concerned about power, the AAP government is focused on saving Punjab and will not allow divisive politics to succeed in the state.

“The Punjab government has started a new tradition in politics by completing all promises in four years, whereas parties are not able to do so even in five years,” he said.

He added that after assuming charge in 2022 at the native village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, the government took several people-friendly decisions.

“Along with me, millions of Punjabis took the oath to restore the pristine glory of the state,” he said.

Speaking about the achievements of his government, Mann said: “In the past four years, the government has worked tirelessly for the welfare of people and fulfilled the promises made to them.”

He added that the coming year would be devoted to taking Punjab to a new level of development and prosperity.

Highlighting what he described as transformation in the education sector, Mann said: “Government schools are now ranked number one in the country in studies according to a survey by the Government of India. No child in a government school now sits on the floor, as more than one lakh desks have been provided so that every student can study with dignity.”

On healthcare expansion, he said that under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, every family in Punjab will receive free and cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh in leading private hospitals.

“This is the world's largest health insurance programme,” Mann added.

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