Congress Targets Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Over Delhi Visit

Punjab's political temperature continues to rise as Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his upcoming Delhi tour and past controversies.

Chief Minister Mann is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu on May 5, where he is expected to raise concerns about the defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, what has stirred political debate is Mann's decision to take all his MLAs along to Delhi, while reportedly keeping them outside during his meeting with the President.

"It is our duty to safeguard the mandate of the people of Punjab and the democratic values. I am pleased to inform you that the Honourable President Droupadi Murmu Ji has granted a meeting time of 12 PM on May 5. Although we had requested time for all MLAs, I alone have received the invitation to meet," Mann posted on X.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਫ਼ਤਵੇ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰੀ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਖੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਸਾਡਾ ਫ਼ਰਜ਼ ਹੈ।



ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਦੱਸਦਿਆਂ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮਾਨਯੋਗ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਦ੍ਰੋਪਦੀ ਮੁਰਮੂ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਮਿਲਣ ਲਈ 5 ਮਈ, ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 12 ਵਜੇ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਵਿਧਾਇਕਾਂ (MLAs) ਲਈ ਸਮਾਂ ਮੰਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਕੱਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਮਿਲਣ ਦਾ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 30, 2026

Randhawa has questioned the intent behind this move, asking whether the Chief Minister no longer trusts his own legislators. He pointed out the contradiction between Mann's earlier stance, where he had said MLAs would not be taken along, and his current plan. "If they are being taken to Delhi, why are they not allowed to be part of the meeting?" Randhawa asked, raising concerns about the Chief Minister's confidence in his team's judgment and maturity.

The Congress leader didn't stop there. He reignited the debate around the alleged 'Operation Lotus' episode of 2022, recalling how state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and several MLAs had approached the police with claims of attempted poaching. According to Randhawa, despite the submission of evidence, including audio recordings, no meaningful investigation has been conducted so far.

He also referred to the role of Sheetal Angural, the original complainant who has since joined the BJP, questioning why authorities failed to pursue the case despite serious allegations. Randhawa pressed further, asking whether the DGP would take action if the claims were found to be false, noting that filing a false FIR is a punishable offence under the law.

Drawing parallels with the current controversy over alleged Rajya Sabha defections, Randhawa accused the Aam Aadmi Party of double standards. He criticised the party's earlier narrative of promoting "common people" to the Upper House, arguing that several nominees, including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, do not fit that description. He also mentioned figures like Ashok Mittal and Harbhajan Singh, saying that while they are accomplished individuals, the process of distributing Rajya Sabha seats raises serious ethical questions.

Randhawa further named Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Sahney, alleging that the selection process lacked transparency and credibility. "The way these tickets were handed out-it was nothing short of disgraceful," he remarked.