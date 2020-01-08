Cops Admit They Were At JNU During Masked Mob Attack. Yet, Zero Arrests

JNU attack: A masked mob went on the rampage at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi last week

The First Information Report, or FIR, filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the masked mob attack at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday admits that the police were present, and were witness to the outbreak of violence.

The FIR states that on January 5, an inspector and other personnel were deployed at the JNU administrative block. It says the officers were informed of a violent clash at the Periyar Hostel at around 3:45 pm, and they rushed there. They saw 40-50 unknown, masked miscreants with sticks beating up students and damaging property.

"On seeing the police team, the group of miscreants ran away," it reads.

The FIR goes on to say that they were informed of the mob attack at the Sabarmati hostel around 7 pm. On reaching the hostel, the policemen saw 50-60 miscreants with sticks going on a rampage.

JNU attack: A group of men were seen walking with sticks around the time the masked mob attack started

"Despite being warned over a PA (public address) system that they should not damage things, and they should disperse peacefully, they continued to cause damage and then ran away," says that FIR.

The worst violence is believed to have erupted at Sabarmati hostel, with multiple videos showing a masked armed mob attacking students and destroying property.

Over 30 were injured in the mob attack, including four members of the JNU faculty.

The FIR states that the police got a letter from the JNU administration seeking assistance to control the situation when the mob attack was unfolding at Periyar Hostel, around 3:45 pm.

JNU attack: The worst violence is believed to have erupted at Sabarmati hostel

"Considering the university's request to control the situation, we called in more police force, and tried to control the situation and appealed to the students there to maintain peace," it reads.

This is in direct contradiction to what the Delhi Police have maintained so far.

"We are usually deployed in the administration block, but the place where the scuffle broke out was a little farther. The JNU administration called us up around 7:45 pm, after which we brought the situation under control. The Crime Branch will investigate the matter, and CCTV footage has been collected," Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa told reporters on Tuesday.

Questions have been raised over why the police have not been able to arrest even a single person even three days after the mob attack at JNU. The FIR does not identify or name any of the perpetrators.