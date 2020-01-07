"Let Us Make New Beginning": JNU Vice Chancellor Amid Outrage Over Attack

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh Kumar spoke to reporters today

The horrific mob attack on students and teachers of Delhi's JNU was "unfortunate and painful", Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar told reporters this afternoon, two days after a group of masked goons carrying iron rods and sledgehammers barged into the campus and went on a rampage that left 34 people injured. In his comments Mr Kumar described Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as an institution "known for debates and discussions" and called on students and faculty members to "make a new beginning".

"The incident that took place on January 5 (Sunday) is very unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve to any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University," he said.

Late Sunday evening at least 50 masked individuals entered the JNU campus carrying weapons and large stones and went on a three-hour rampage that left several, including senior faculty members and Aishe Ghosh, the President of the students union injured.

Left-backed students groups and the ABVP, the BJP-linked student group, have exchanged allegations over the attack that also resulted in destruction of private and university property.

Referring to the attack the Vice Chancellor repeated claims made by the university in the aftermath of the attack - the claim that students opposing registrations for the winter semester were involved in the violence.

"Vandalism is against the law. This (the violence) started when servers were made dysfunctional on Saturday. We have met student leaders several times... tried to explain the logic to them," he said.

Delhi Police, who have been criticised for their conduct during and after Sunday's attack, filed two FIRs this morning - both against the injured Ms Ghosh, whom the university has accused of vandalising the server rooms.

The cops have filed one FIR relating to Sunday's attack - which clubs together multiple complaints - but have yet to make a single arrest.