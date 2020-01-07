Police Break Up 'Occupy Gateway' Protests In Mumbai Over JNU Mob Attack

Occupy Gateway: Students in Mumbai have been protesting against the JNU mob attack

Hundreds of people who had gathered at the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai to protest against the mob attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been forced out by the police. Some of the protesters refused to be taken away, while others boarded the police buses on their own to go to Azad Maidan, 2 km away, where the police said has better facilities for toilet and water.

A police officer told NDTV there are no toilet or water facilities at the Gateway of India and it was becoming a challenge to control the crowd at the monument popular with tourists.

The crowd, mostly students, started gathering at the monument by the sea in south Mumbai on Monday night. The protest began with a candlelight march. JNU alumni Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra also participated in the protest.

In videos shared on social media, protesters were seen raising slogans and singing protest songs as they waved the national flag. Many of the slogans targeted the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS-linked student union alleged to be behind the attack at JNU.

The protest called on Monday night was "spontaneous", said one of the participants. As the crowd grew this morning, the students asked people across the city to join them in large numbers in a statement.

"We the students of TISS, IIT, University of Mumbai etc have actively and successfully occupied the heart of the city at Gateway until we don't know when! We need more representation across student groups/ collectives/ fronts. Please come and join in large numbers with your banners. We need food, warm clothes, newspapers and a lot of you here," read the statement.