"No Proof, Story Made Up": JNU Student Leader Aishe Ghosh On Cases Against Her

Aishe Ghosh said the story was made up by JNU administration

Aishe Ghosh, the chief of JNU Students' Union, said she is confident that there can be no police action against her regarding the two First Information Reports, since she has not been involved in any violence. "I have not done any violence. The police first need to have proof against me to take action," she told NDTV in an interview.

The FIRs against Ms Ghosh was filed on Sunday evening -- around the time masked goons were on an attack spree at the university and she was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, injured and bleeding.

The police cases, filed within minutes of each other, were based on complaints of the university authorities, which they had just received, the police said. The university claimed the complaints were sent much earlier.

Aishe and 26 other students have been charged with vandalizing the server room of the university twice -- on January 1 and 4 -- and attacking security guards to disrupt registration of students for the winter semester as part of their agitation against the fee hike.

Ms Ghosh insisted the accusation was a "story made up by the university authorities".

"There was no such incident (in the server room). I have proof of voice messages. There are call records showing guards are beating up students in server room. ABVP activists came and literally lynched Satish," she said.