'Bhagwa (Saffron) JNU' Posters Days After Clash Over Non-Vegetarian Food

Flags and posters placed by Hindu Sena at JNU in Delhi

A right-wing fringe group placed its flags near the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University today, days after a clash between two student groups over serving meat at a hostel canteen on Ram Navami.

The Hindu Sena also installed posters that read "bhagwa (saffron) JNU". Visuals show at least eight flags installed on the concrete arc of the gate of the south Delhi university, which has often seen clashes between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's student wing ABVP and the Left-aligned JNU Students' Union, or JNUSU.

The Delhi Police said they have removed all the posters as soon as they came to know about it.

Hindu Sena leader Surjit Singh Yadav claimed responsibility for putting up the flags. In a video statement, Mr Yadav said, "Saffron is being insulted on JNU campus regularly. We want to warn those who are doing this. Mend your ways. We won't tolerate this. We respect your ideology and every religion. But insult to saffron will not be tolerated and we might take stringent steps."

Two groups of students clashed at JNU's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday, allegedly over serving meat at the hostel mess on Ram Navami. The police said six students were injured in the violence.

The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students from both sides were injured.

The JNUSU alleged ABVP members stopped students from eating meat in the hostel mess and "created a violent atmosphere".

The ABVP denied the allegations, and claimed "Leftists" obstructed a puja organised at the hostel on Ram Navami.