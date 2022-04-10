"Mess Staff Stopped From Serving Non-Veg": 2 Student Groups Clash In JNU

The police have been called to the campus.

Two groups of students clashed on Sunday afternoon in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, allegedly over meat being served in the hostel canteen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The incident took place at Kaveri hostel at 3:30 in the afternoon.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members assaulted the mess secretary and stopped the staff from serving meat dishes in the hostel.

Countering it, the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, claimed that Members of left organizations tried to stop a Pooja from being organised in the hostel.

Both sides have accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

"There is no violence as of now. A protest was held which is over. We are all positioned here with our team. On the request of the university, we have come here. We are trying to maintain peace," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

The JNUSU has further alleged that the ABVP used "muscle power and goondaism" to create a ruckus.

"They were forcing and attacking the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude the usual non-vegetarian items in it for all students," the student body said in a statement.

"JNU and its hostels are meant to be inclusive spaces for all and not one particular section," it added.

The ABVP has rejected the JNUSU's allegations.

"Some common students had organised a pooja and havan programme on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami at 3:30 PM at Kaveri hostel.

"This pooja was joined by a large number of common students of JNU. The Leftists came to object, obstruct and prevent the pooja from happening. They have created a false ruckus on the issue of 'Right to Food' (Non-Vegetarian Food)," they said.