Delhi Peak Power Demand Hits All-Time High Of 8,748 MW Amid Heatwave

The prevailing heatwave conditions caused the city's power demand to reach an all-time high of 8,748 MW on Monday, according to officials.

The previous highest peak power demand was recorded at 8,656 MW on June 19, 2024, they added.

"Today, Delhi made history by successfully meeting an all-time high peak power demand of 8,748 MW, shattering previous records by nearly 100 MW," Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said.

In 2025, Delhi's highest peak power demand was 8,442 MW, recorded on June 12, 2025. The new all-time high demand at 8,656 MW is 306 MW higher than last year's peak.

Sood said that no major breakdowns or infrastructure failures, despite the unprecedented load on the transmission network, are credited to the seamless execution of the Delhi government's proactive Power Master Plan.

"The real achievement today isn't just the record-breaking numbers, but the fact that the entire city went about its day seamlessly. Our robust power network held strong with zero breakdowns or major infrastructure failures," he added.

This summer season's previous highest peak demand was recorded at 8,439 MW on May 25. It was the highest ever peak power demand recorded in the city in May.

According to SLDC projections, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to cross 9,000 MW this summer. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) "successfully" met its all-time highest peak power demand of 2,497 MW, recorded on the day between 3.15 pm and 3.30 pm, ensuring uninterrupted power supply across its distribution network, said a spokesperson of the company.

According to the real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,748 MW at 3.17 pm, the highest ever for the city.

BSES discom also successfully met the peak power demand in their respective areas, with BRPL meeting 3,906 MW and BYPL meeting 1,876 MW load, company officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions have been realised at many places over Delhi. This is the second day of the heat wave conditions over Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)