Amid Heatwave, Delhi Peak Power Demand Reaches All-Time High Of 8,748 MW

The prevailing heatwave conditions caused the city's power demand to reach an all-time high of 8,748 MW on Monday, according to officials.

The previous highest peak power demand was recorded at 8,656 MW on June 19, 2024, they added.

"Today, Delhi made history by successfully meeting an all-time high peak power demand of 8,748 MW, shattering previous records by nearly 100 MW," Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) also "successfully" met its all-time highest peak power demand of 2,497 MW, recorded on the day between 15.15 pm and 15.30 pm, ensuring uninterrupted power supply across its distribution network, said a spokesperson of the company.

According to the real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,748 MW at 15:17 pm, the highest ever for the city.

BSES discom successfully met the peak power demand in their respective areas, with BRPL meeting 3,906 MW and BYPL meeting 1,876 MW load, company officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions have been realised at many places over Delhi. This is the second day of the heat wave conditions over Delhi.

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