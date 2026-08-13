Coimbatore Company Gives Employee 30 Days Off After Father's Death, Pays 20% Of Medical Bills

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has praised his sister's employer for supporting her after their father's death, highlighting the company's compassionate approach during a difficult time. Vibin Babuurajan, founder of Epic Slope Partners, shared his sister's experience in a post on X. He said the Coimbatore-based company, which has been operating for more than five decades, helped her by covering 20% of her father's medical expenses and giving her more than four weeks of leave.

The company's chairman also personally reached out to check on her following the loss, Babuurajan said. He did not reveal the company's name but said it has more than 4,000 employees and exports to over 40 countries.

"Mind you, the company has existed for 50+ years, exports to 40+ countries, and has over 4,000 employees. No wonder our parents were so loyal to their employers," he wrote on X.

See the post here:

The post struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the employer for supporting an employee beyond her professional responsibilities. Several users said such gestures showed the importance of a workplace culture that treats employees as people, especially during times of personal loss.

One user wrote, "After working for about 16 years in corporate, I can say family-owned businesses are better than so-called professionally managed businesses."

Another commented, "I'm very impressed to know that the employer really cares for the employee. May Parmatma bless the employer and wish the company success. I also hope that the company continues to care for its employees way into the future."

A third said, "Those days are long gone. Large companies gave out pensions; they had cheaper guest houses for their employees if they wanted to go on holidays. The concept of mass layoffs did not exist. They had a simple canteen, nothing fancy. Sometimes this new age fancy offices and unlimited bagels always come back to bite in the form of mass layoffs."

A fourth added, "No doubt, this company has the blessings of so many people that it is flourishing for so many years."