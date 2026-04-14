Delhi Lt Governor Appreciates Police Action In Brigadier Assault Case

Two men have been arrested after a serving Army officer and his son were assaulted in South Delhi's Vasant Enclave area. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who has been personally monitoring the probe, has appreciated the prompt police action and said the investigation must be fast-tracked to ensure justice.

🚨 In a recent misbehaviour & assault incident with an Army Officer, a case u/s 115(2)/126(2)/351(2)/79/191(2)/190 BNS was registered at PS Vasant Vihar.



Two accused aged 49 and 56 yrs apprehended & the offending vehicle seized.@DelhiPolice@CPDelhi@LtGovDelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/Ta5qSTFYWj — DCP South West District (@dcp_southwest) April 14, 2026

"Appreciate the much-needed swift action by @DelhiPolice in the Vasant Enclave case. With two key accused now apprehended and the vehicle seized, the investigation must be fast-tracked to ensure all accomplices are brought to justice. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and maintaining the accepted standards of law and order," the Lt Governor said in an online post.

Read: Men In Mercedes Thrash Army Brigadier After He Stopped Them From Drinking

The Army brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by a group of men after they objected to two men consuming liquor inside a Mercedes parked outside their house late Saturday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56). They were seen in the car that has been involved in the incident, according to Delhi police.

Lt Governor Sandhu had spoken to the Brigadier to inquire about the incident and their well-being. He had also directed the city's top police officers to ensure a swift investigation and take immediate action against those responsible.

He had also directed the police to provide security to the Brigadier and his family.