Delhi High Court Reserves Decision On Arvind Kejriwal's Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on a plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking quashing of a defamation complaint against them by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, after hearing arguments on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, said he will pass the order on their plea in-chamber.

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, apart from seeking quashing of the complaint, have also challenged the subsequent orders of the lower court framing charge against them and summoning them for trial in the defamation case.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and advocate Arunadhri Iyer, appearing for the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, told the court that only their clients were named in the complaint, when the alleged defamatory tweet was retweeted, commented upon and liked by thousands of others.

"Law is very clear that defamation would apply to all of them," Vikas Pahwa said.

He said the high court recently in another defamation complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, for retweeting an allegedly defamatory tweet, had stayed the proceedings as the others who had retweeted had not been made an accused.

The two AAP leaders, in their plea filed through advocate Mohd Irsad, have also sought a stay of further proceedings in the case.

Vijender Gupta, in his complaint, had accused Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of "maligning" his image by allegedly accusing him on Twitter of being part of an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the AAP chief.