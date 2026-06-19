Delhi Gets First Dedicated Women's Police Station: How It Will Work

Delhi on Friday got its first Women Police Station, with women of North Delhi now getting access to a dedicated facility for reporting crimes ranging from domestic violence and stalking to rape and child abuse.

The specialised unit in the Subzi Mandi area that will exclusively investigate crimes against women and children across the North District became operational on June 19 and has jurisdiction over the entire North District. The existing Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell has been merged into the new facility.

Officials said the station has been set up to provide a dedicated space where women and child victims can report crimes, seek assistance and pursue investigations in a more focused environment.

The facility, inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will be predominantly staffed by women police personnel and is aimed at creating a more accessible and victim-focused environment for complainants.

The new unit will focus exclusively on crimes against women and children, bringing complaints, FIR registration and investigations under a single specialised setup.

From Domestic Violence To Rape: What Cases Will It Handle?

According to Delhi Police, the station will investigate all categories of crimes against women and children reported from North District.

These include:

Domestic violence

Dowry-related offences

Sexual assault

Molestation

Stalking

Harassment

Rape

Child-related offences and abuse cases

Officials said the station will function as the primary police unit for such offences in the district.

How Delhi Police Plans To Help Women Faster

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the force's approach to women's safety is based on four pillars- prevention, protection, prompt investigation and participation.

He said investigations in several rape and POCSO cases have been completed within 15 to 20 days, while convictions in some cases were secured within 10 to 40 days.

The commissioner highlighted a number of initiatives already in place across the city, including:

Women Helpline 1091

116 Pink Booths across Delhi

All-women PCR vans

The "Shishtachar" campaign against stalking and sexual advances

The "Sashakti" self-defence training programme

According to Delhi Police, more than three million women and girls have received self-defence training through various programmes.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sandhu said the effectiveness of the initiative should not be measured only by the number of cases investigated.

"The true success of the initiative would be measured not merely by the number of cases investigated, but by the confidence it inspires among women and girls."

What Changes For Women In North Delhi?

For women and child victims, the biggest change is access to a dedicated police station focused entirely on crimes against them.

Instead of approaching multiple units for different stages of a complaint, victims will now have a specialised facility that can handle reporting, investigation and support under one roof.

Officials say the model is aimed at making it easier for women to approach the police and pursue cases in a more supportive environment.

Will Other Districts Get Women Police Stations Too?

The North District unit will be closely watched as Delhi's first dedicated Women Police Station.

While Delhi Police has not announced similar stations in other districts, the launch marks a significant step in the capital's efforts to strengthen specialised policing for women and children.