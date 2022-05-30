5 Injured As Fire Breaks Out At Parking Lot Of Building In Delhi

The five people who sustained minor burn injuries were taken to Safdarjung Hospital. (Representational)

A fire broke out in a parking lot of a building in Dwarka in which five people sustained minor burn injuries, Delhi Fire Service officials said on Monday.

A call about a blaze was received at 1.30 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the site, they said.

The fire started from the electric meter boards placed in the parking lot. Ten vehicles, including motorcycles, were damaged in the fire, said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service.

The five people who sustained minor burn injuries were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, he said.

Because of the plume of smoke caused by the fire, all 52 residents of the building, including 24 women, an equal number of men and four children, were evacuated, the fire department said.

Building, comprising basement, ground plus four floors with an area of about 400 sq yard, houses 26 flats.

