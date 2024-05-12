Delhi Doctor Tortured, Hit On Head, Then Strangled, Shows CCTV Footage

The accused had locked Mr Paul's two dogs in the bathroom (File)

The Delhi Police's investigation into the murder of an elderly physician in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area has revealed that he was brutally tortured and hit on the head with a blunt object before being strangulated with a leash, officials said on Saturday.

Yogesh Chandra Paul, a 63-year-old physician, was found dead in his home in Jangpura Extention on Friday. Mr Paul's body was found with his hands tied, they said.

The police accessed footage from a CCTV camera near Mr Paul's house that showed four suspects.

A police officer aware of the investigation said one suspect stood outside while the other three entered the house.

The accused beat up Mr Paul, gagged him and tied him to a chair. They dragged the chair with Paul tied to it to the kitchen where they hit him on the head with a blunt object and strangled him with a dog leash, the officer said.

The accused had locked Mr Paul's two dogs in the bathroom. They then ransacked the house before fleeing.

The police have registered a case of murder and robbery and are investigating it from various angles.

"We have not ruled out the possibility of some insider or someone known to Paul being involved," the officer said.

Mr Paul lived with his wife Neena Paul, a doctor at a Delhi government hospital. She was at work when her husband was murdered.

One of their daughters lives in Canada while the other lives in Noida. Both are married.

The matter came to light after Neena Paul returned home, the police said.

Neighbours said Mr Paul was a popular doctor in the area as he ran a clinic from his house. He used to treat the poor without charge and even gave them medicines for free.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said they have strong leads and the investigation is at a crucial stage. Raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the accused.

On Saturday, Paul's neighbours held a candle march in the locality. Some residents alleged poor police patrolling led to the murder.

