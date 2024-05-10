Doctor's Body Found With Hands, Feet Tied At Home In Posh Delhi Area

New Delhi:

The murder of a 63-year-old doctor in Delhi's Jangpura neighbourhood has left residents of the relatively quiet area shocked.

The police said the body of Dr Yogesh Chandra Paul, 63, a general physician, was found with his hands and feet tied.

The police control room got a call at 6.50 pm on Friday about the body, after which a team came to the house.

The doctor lived on the first floor of a residential building in Jangpura C Block. The police said initial investigation points at robbery, but more will be known after a thorough probe.

Three-four people may be involved in the murder and robbery, the police said.

Dr Paul's wife, Neena, is also a doctor in a Delhi government hospital. The doctor couple's pet dogs were found locked in another room, the police said.

Further investigation is on.

