Doctor's Body Found With Hands, Feet Tied At Home In Posh Delhi Area

The body of Dr Yogesh Chandra Paul, 63, was found with his hands and feet tied

The murder of a 63-year-old doctor in Delhi's Jangpura neighbourhood has left residents of the relatively quiet area shocked.

The police said the body of Dr Yogesh Chandra Paul, 63, a general physician, was found with his hands and feet tied.

The police control room got a call at 6.50 pm on Friday about the body, after which a team came to the house.

The doctor lived on the first floor of a residential building in Jangpura C Block. The police said initial investigation points at robbery, but more will be known after a thorough probe.

Three-four people may be involved in the murder and robbery, the police said.

Dr Paul's wife, Neena, is also a doctor in a Delhi government hospital. The doctor couple's pet dogs were found locked in another room, the police said.

Further investigation is on.