Doctor, 63, Murdered By Robbers At His Home In Delhi: Police

Police said that the dead body was found in the kitchen (File)

A 63-year-old doctor was allegedly killed by robbers at his home in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area on Friday, police said.

The victim was identified as Dr Yogesh Chander Paul who also had a private clinic in the Jangpura area.

Police said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at 6.50 p.m. at Hazrat Nizamuddin railways station regarding murder on the upper Ground floor of C-14, Jangpura Extension, Delhi following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The deceased was a general physician. He lived at the above address with his wife Dr Neena Paul who is also a Delhi government doctor," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

The DCP said that the dead body was found in the kitchen and the forensic team along with the crime team was called.

"There are also signs of robbery as rooms have been ransacked Prima facie, It appears that the accused persons robbed the house and brought fatality to Dr. Paul," the DCP added.

