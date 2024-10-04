'Kar Diya 2024 Mein Murder': Teen Who Shot Dead Delhi Doctor

The teen shot dead Dr Javed Akhtar, a practitioner of Unani Medicine

A 17-year-old was on Thursday arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old doctor inside his private nursing home in Delhi a day before, police said. He had come along with his teen friend - currently on the run - for first-aid treatment to the three-bedded Nima Hospital in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, and allegedly shot dead Dr Javed Akhtar, a practitioner of Unani Medicine.

According to sources, the minor told the doctor that he had charged more money for the treatment, so he killed him.

After the incident, he allegedly uploaded a post on a social media platform with his photograph and a caption: "Kar diya 2024 mein murder" (Finally committed murder in 2024).

Both boys lived in the same locality and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered, police said.

The police have also questioned a female nurse of the nursing home and her husband in connection with the case, sources said.

According to the hospital staff, the two teenagers reached the hospital late at night on Wednesday and one of them asked for a change of dressing for his injured toe.

The teenager was also treated at the hospital the night before.

After the dressing was done, the teenagers said they wanted a prescription and went to the cabin of Mr Akhtar.

Minutes later, nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Md Kamil heard a gunshot. They rushed to the doctor's cabin and found him bleeding from his head.

The incident comes less than two months after the Kolkata horror in which a doctor on night shift was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital. The Kolkata incident sparked nationwide protests by doctors demanding the safety of healthcare staff on duty.