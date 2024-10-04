'Inflated' Bill, 'Humiliation': What Led 3 Boys To Kill Delhi Doctor

After dressing, the two boys went inside the doctor's cabin and shot him dead. (Representational)

A dispute over a bill of Rs 1,200 led three teenagers to murder a doctor in Delhi. One of the boys, said to be the mastermind of the murder, visited a nursing home, Nima Hospital, on the intervening night of September 20-21 in the national capital's Kalindi Kunj area after he met with an accident in Faridabad.

Dr Javed Akhtar treated him and handed him a bill of Rs 1,200. The minor accused the doctor of overcharging which led to a heated argument between them. The boy eventually left the hospital after paying Rs 400. During interrogation in the murder case, he revealed that he was humiliated by the doctor and hospital staff.

He also revealed that he returned to the facility after nearly ten days with his aunt to get his bandages removed. The hospital staff, he alleged, denied him treatment and the doctor rebuked him again. It was then that he decided to avenge the insult and sought help from the other two boys to kill Mr Akhtar. He also arranged a pistol, the investigation revealed.

One of the aides of the mastermind visited the hospital a day before the murder after he suffered an injury. The motive of the visit was also to recce the place. The next day, he went again and asked for the dressing to be changed.

After dressing, the two boys went inside Mr Akhtar's cabin and shot him dead.

After the incident, the main accused allegedly uploaded a post on a social media platform with his photo. "Kar diya 2024 mein murder" (Finally committed murder in 2024), the caption read.

All the three accused have been arrested and remanded to an observation home. The weapon involved in the crime and one cartridge have also been recovered.