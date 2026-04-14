Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Property Prices To Rise 15-25%, These Towns Benefit The Most

Delhi-Doon Expressway Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inauguarated the 210-km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, the road will cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun by 3.5 hours -- from 6 hours earlier to 2.5 hours now. In real estate, this means one thing: a connectivity premium.

Industry voices expect prices along the corridor to appreciate by 15-25 per cent in established belts and 10-20 per cent in emerging stretches over the next 18-24 months. The logic is familiar -- when roads improve, demand follows. And when demand follows, prices adjust.

VIDEO | Saharanpur: PM Modi (@narendramodi) holds a road show on the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor as a large gathering cheers for him.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)



(Source: Third party) pic.twitter.com/zDs1NJaPEZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2026

As Vishal Raheja, Founder & Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors, puts it, the corridor is "set to drive a significant surge in property values" across Delhi-NCR and deeper into Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with early buyers positioned for stronger long-term returns.

Delhi-NCR: Villas & Builder Floors

On the Delhi-NCR end, the early action is expected in land and plotted developments. Micro-markets such as Narela, Bawana, Tronica City, the Sahibabad belt, and parts of Shahdara and Seemapuri are being watched closely.

Raheja notes strong appetite for plots priced around Rs 12,000-20,000 per square yard. Builder floors in the Rs 35-60 lakh range and villas between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore are also seeing enquiries. The sequence is typical: investors buy land first, end-users follow with housing demand.

UP Corridor: The 'Quiet Land Story'

Beyond NCR, towns like Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, outskirts of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Chhutmalpur and Mohand sit on what brokers call the "quiet land story".

These are not core urban markets. But they sit on improved access. Raheja points to 20-30 per cent price growth already visible in parts of this belt in 2024, driven largely by early land buyers and farmhouse-style demand.

Uttarakhand: Hybrid Work To Trigger Demand

Closer to Dehradun, the narrative changes from investment to lifestyle. Doiwala, the Rishikesh bypass, Rajpur Road and the Mussoorie foothills are drawing interest for farmhouses, homestays and holiday homes priced between Rs 30-70 lakh. Studio apartments in the Rs 20-35 lakh bracket are also in play.

Harvinder Singh Sikka, Chairman of Sikka Group, frames this as a cultural shift. Infrastructure, he says, matures "slowly, then all at once". With hybrid work now normal, families are rethinking what home means. When quality of life becomes a weekday reality, "property values don't just appreciate; they reprice entirely."

Why 15-25% Appreciation

The expectation of a 15-25 per cent uplift is not pulled from thin air. It follows a pattern seen around major corridors.

Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder and MD, Propertypistol, calls it a "connectivity premium". With the expressway linking smoothly to the Noida side and the Delhi border, micro-markets with good access may see prices rise above baseline growth over the next two years. Further out, the effect may be milder but still meaningful at 10-20 per cent, provided supporting infrastructure and amenities keep pace.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: What Is In Demand

Property type Typical price band Likely buyers Plots / farmland Rs 12,000-20,000 per sq yd Investors, weekend buyers Builder floors Rs 35-60 lakh Mid-income end-users Villas Rs 80 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore Luxury buyers, NRIs Holiday homes Rs 30-70 lakh Second-home seekers Studio apartments Rs 20-35 lakh Young buyers, rental investors

Over time, retail formats, healthcare, hospitality, office spaces, and even IT-led ecosystems are likely to emerge along the stretch. "What's important is that this isn't just a housing-led movement anymore. There is a larger economic shift, where improved access is expected to bring in a wave of commercial development," said Sahil Aggarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group.