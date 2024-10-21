Delhi Cops Seek Telegram Info On 'Justice League India' After Rohini Blast

Sniffer dogs and NSG commandos visited the blast spot after the explosion yesterday

A day after an explosion at a school in Rohini set off a multi-agency investigation, Delhi Police has written to authorities in the Telegram app, seeking information about a handle named 'Justice League India', sources have said.

Last evening, the Telegram handle posted CCTV footage of the blast and claimed responsibility for it. According to police sources, they have yet to receive a response from Telegram to their query. No known terror organisation's name has emerged in the probe into the blast so far.

At 7.47 am yesterday, a loud blast damaged the wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area. While no one was injured, the explosion shattered windows of cars parked near the school and hoardings of shops in the area. A cloud of smoke was seen billowing after the blast.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot. Fire engines and a bomb squad were called in. Later, sniffer dogs were pressed into action to look for clues. A forensic team examined the spot and collected samples, including a white powder-like substance.

Anti-terror probe body National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard joined the investigation too. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act and the area has been cordoned off.

The blast, police sources said, appears to have been caused by a crude bomb. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify who planted it. According to sources, police are not ruling out a conspiracy angle.

The explosion has, meanwhile, triggered a political blame game. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi targeted the Centre, which controls Delhi Police, over the law and order situation in the national capital.

In a post on X, Ms Atishi said the blast had exposed Delhi's "crumbling" law and order system. "The responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi is with BJP's central government. But BJP ignores this and uses its time to disrupt the work of Delhi's elected governments. This is why Delhi's situation is now that of Mumbai during the era of the Underworld. Bullets are being fired in the open, gangsters are extorting money and criminals are upbeat. The BJP neither has the intent nor the ability (to handle this)," she said. "If by mistake, Delhiites give them (BJP) charge of Delhi government, the condition of hospitals, power and water supply will become the same as the law and order situation in Delhi," the Chief Minister added.

Hitting back, BJP's Shazia Ilmi told NDTV, "The puppet CM is known for this. If you make her speak on any topic, it is always about the Centre. Something very serious has happened. The situation is totally in control. Instead of expressing anxiety about the situation and (thinking) what should be done, a political blame game has begun. It is immature and irresponsible to always do politics on serious issues."

Elections in Delhi are due in February and AAP, which has been in power for 10 years now, is pushing hard for a third term. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, now out on bail after he was arrested in a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy, stepped down as Chief Minister last month and said he would return to the top office only after the "people's court" elects him again. Senior party leader Atishi took over the job after Mr Kejriwal's exit.