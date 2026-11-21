An 11-year-old boy died of electrocution after he entered an open electrical panel to hide while playing hide-and-seek with other children in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Friday at DDA Local Shopping Centre in M-Block, where the boy was found unconscious inside a BSES electrical panel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami said.

The boy, a resident of Indira Camp Number 4, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the boy was playing hide-and-seek with other children when he entered the open electrical panel box to hide and accidentally came in contact with exposed live wires.

A police team reached the spot following the incident and disconnected the electricity supply before sending the boy to the hospital in an emergency response vehicle.

The boy's mother claimed that people were recording videos and shouting, but nobody came forward to rescue her son.

"Had help arrived at the right time, my son could have been saved. I would have sold my house, my entire world and everything I owned to save my son. I would have given up everything for him," she added.

In a statement, BSES expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said the cover of the feeder pillar had reportedly been stolen, claiming that it had received no information or complaint regarding the missing cover.

BSES said it was cooperating with the police investigation and appealed to residents to maintain a safe distance from electrical installations.

An FIR was registered at Vikaspuri police station under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)