No GRAP 3 Anti-Pollution Measures In Smog-Hit Delhi. Minister Explains Why

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a second day on Thursday, with low wind speed contributing to a thick fog layer across the national capital. However, Environment Minister Gopal Rai confirmed that the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3) will not be imposed for now.

"For the last two days, for the first time this season, AQI has gone above 400 in Delhi. Many people have questions in their minds about why the AQI which was in the 'poor' or 'very poor' category since October 14 suddenly went into the 'severe' category. Meteorologists have reported that due to snowfall in the mountains, a drop in the temperature of Delhi has been recorded. Due to this, dry conditions have been created in the morning and evening in the entirety of North India," Mr Rai said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 428 at 9 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. Of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations, 32 recorded AQI levels over 400, including Anand Vihar, IGI Airport, Mandir Marg, and Patparganj. This marks Delhi's worst air quality reading of the season and the highest in the country, with a 24-hour AQI of 418 on Wednesday, an increase from 334 the day prior.

"There is a possibility of improvement in the pollution level from tomorrow, due to which Grap 3 is not being imposed in Delhi. Today we are again giving instructions that the rules made under Grap 2 should be followed on the ground so that Grap 3 does not have to be implemented. If the pollution again goes into the 'severe' category then the Delhi government will take all the necessary steps and will work together with the people of Delhi," Mr Rai said.

Weather reports show that Delhi's minimum temperature dipped to a seasonal low of 16.1 degrees Celsius, around three degrees above normal. Smog in the capital also caused visibility issues, affecting some flight operations at Delhi Airport, though conditions slightly improved on Thursday morning, with visibility recorded at 400 meters by 8:30 am.

The Supreme Court today agreed to expedite a hearing on measures to combat the city's hazardous pollution levels on November 18.

