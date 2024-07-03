'Deeply Distressing': Himanta Sarma On JMM, Congress Replacing Champai Soren

The JMM and Congress are constituents of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday described the possible replacement of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress as ''deeply distressing''.

Mr Soren is set to replace incumbent Chief Minister Champai Soren who assumed office when the former was jailed earlier this year in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

''The removal of a senior tribal leader from the post of Chief Minister in Jharkhand by the JMM and Congress party is deeply distressing,'' Mr Sarma who is the co-in charge of Jharkhand posted on X.

Mr Sarma said he is certain that the people of Jharkhand will strongly condemn this action and firmly reject it.

The Assam chief minister has visited the state several times since the Lok Sabha elections and held meetings with senior BJP leaders over the forthcoming assembly elections.

Leaders and MLAs of the alliance government during a meeting at Chief Minister Champai Soren's residence here unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as JMM legislature party leader, they said.

