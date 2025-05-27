Advertisement
Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline Extended From July 31 To September 15

Read Time: 1 min
The income tax department has extended the dates. (Representational)
New Delhi:

The Income Tax department on Tuesday extended the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 to September 15 from July 31.

Individuals and entities, who do not need to get their accounts audited, are required to file income tax returns (ITR) by July 31.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs, and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY 2025-26, the due date for filing returns has been extended.

"To facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing ITR, originally due on July 31, is extended to September 15, 2025," the CBDT said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ITR Filing, ITR Filing Deadline, ITR Filing Date
