Dead Snake Found In Food Packet Given To Pregnant Woman At Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi Centre

A dead baby snake was allegedly found inside a packet of nutritional food distributed through an Anganwadi centre to a pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna district.

The packet, containing laddus meant as supplementary nutrition, had been given to Vachhala Bai Dhurve - a pregnant woman from the Karghat Kamthi village. Fortunately, she had not consumed the food. When her family opened the packet at home, they were stunned to find a dead snakelet inside.

The discovery triggered panic and anger in the village, with residents questioning the quality and safety of food being supplied to pregnant women and children through the Anganwadi system.

The family immediately informed Anganwadi workers and the local administration. Soon after, officials from the Women and Child Development Department, including Project Officer Usha Pandre, along with Nandanwadi police and the Naib Tehsildar, reached the spot.

Officials took possession of the packet and prepared an official inspection report.

A sample of the nutritional food has also been preserved for testing.

Acting Collector Agrim Kumar has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. He said the food sample from the packet has been seized by the Food Officer and sent to the State Food Testing Centre in Bhopal.

Further action will be taken after the laboratory report and inquiry findings are received, he said.

The incident has created outrage among pregnant women and families in the area. Villagers have demanded strict action against those responsible and regular quality checks of nutritional supplements supplied through Anganwadi centres.

The administration, meanwhile, has appealed to people not to believe rumours and to wait for the official investigation report.