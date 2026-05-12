Day After PM Modi's Fuel Appeal, BJP Leader's 200 Car Convoy Chokes Bhopal

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to embrace austerity amid global uncertainty arising from the Israel-Iran conflict, appealing to people to conserve diesel and petrol, avoid gold purchases for a year, postpone non-essential foreign travel, and adopt public transport or carpooling, his own party leaders in Madhya Pradesh appear to be sending a dramatically contradictory message from the road.

In one of the most glaring examples, newly appointed Textbook Corporation Chairman Saubhagya Singh Thakur arrived in Bhopal from Ujjain with a convoy reportedly comprising more than 200 vehicles, triggering massive traffic disruptions along highways and within the capital city.

The convoy caused long jams across multiple stretches, with commuters, children, elderly citizens, and daily travelers stranded in extreme heat while the political spectacle rolled through.

From the BJP state office to DB Mall, Board Office Square, and Arera Hills, traffic bottlenecks became a visible symbol of the widening gap between public austerity messaging and political excess.

The contradiction did not end there. In Shivpuri, Pichhore MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi reportedly arrived with another 200-vehicle convoy to address a temple-related dispute, while in Khandwa, minister-in-charge Dharmendra Lodhi reached a district review meeting amid blaring sirens and an expansive fleet. When confronted, even leaders themselves acknowledged the inconsistency. Dharmendra Lodhi publicly stated there was "no justification" for such large entourages, despite participating in one.

He said, "The Prime Minister's appeal must be adhered to. I have also issued directives to the collector in this regard. Currently, there are many vehicles in my entourage; however, there is no justification for driving such a large number of vehicles together."

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal attempted to reinforce the party's public commitment to the Prime Minister's call, saying, "The Prime Minister's appeal is bound to have an impact. Today, our leaders have taken the initiative by traveling in e-rickshaws. Admittedly, some supporters did arrive in private vehicles. We appeal to all party workers and citizens to reduce their consumption of petrol and diesel in the days to come and to utilize public or alternative modes of transport."

He further added, "We are making concerted efforts to reduce our import dependency and to ensure that the usage of diesel and petrol remains limited."

Yet these statements have only sharpened scrutiny, as symbolic e-rickshaw and e-scooter appearances by select leaders stood in stark contrast to the enormous processions witnessed elsewhere.

In Bhopal, Small Industries Corporation Chairman Satyendra Bhushan Singh publicly arrived in an e-rickshaw, while Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar used an e-scooter. But even these carefully choreographed optics were often accompanied by supporters in large private vehicle formations.