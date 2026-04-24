Born Of Protest, AAP Is Now Shrunk By Big Exits: Here's A List

After a stint in anti-corruption activism, Arvind Kejriwal and others launched the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012, and came to power in a stunning example of how even the common people can enter politics to change the system. The reality, however, is that Kejriwal and the AAP have not had a smooth ride all the time.

Today's announcement by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and six other MPs that they would merge with the BJP is the latest setback for Kejriwal's party.

But long before this happened, many AAP leaders who were once known for their activism had at different points in time bid goodbye to the AAP, sometimes in direct disagreement with how Kejriwal worked and over other reasons.

We look at some of the key leaders who had parted ways with the AAP:

Yogendra Yadav: Political activist, psephologist and writer who started the outfit, Swaraj Abhiyan.

Raaj Kumar Anand: Former Delhi minister joined the BJP in 2024 after accusing the AAP of corruption. He briefly held talks with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too.

Prashant Bhushan: Public interest lawyer and activist.

Kumar Vishwas: AAP founding member, later left politics due to differences with AAP leadership.

Ashutosh: Journalist and political activist, who once worked as AAP spokesperson.

Kailash Gahlot: Joined BJP in 2024 and won the 2025 Delhi assembly election from Bijwasan seat.

Shazia Ilmi: Former journalist, started working with the India Against Corruption protest and became AAP spokesperson. She later joined the BJP.

Amit Palekar: Once the chief ministerial face of the AAP in the Goa election.

Satyendar Jain: Another former Delhi minister. He was also jailed in the liquor policy case. He had to resign from the post.

Other leaders are eight MLAs including Girish Soni, Rajesh Rishi, and Bhavna Gaur. Among councillors, 15 including key leader Mukesh Kumar Goel have left the AAP.