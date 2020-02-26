Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Arrested In Maharashtra's Palghar

Dawood Ibrahim's associate Akhtar Kasamali Merchant was on the run since 2018. (File)

An associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Wednesday.

Akhtar Kasamali Merchant (56) was arrested from Nalasopara area on Tuesday, an official said.

Inspector Mansing Patil of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said that Akhtar Kasamali Merchant was associated with Dawood Ibrahim.

Later he set up his own gang and was wanted for several offences including extortion and kidnapping in Thane and Vasai-Virar belt, Mansing Patil said.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act was registered against Merchant at Naya Nagar police station in Thane district in 2018.

He was on the run since then, and was suspected to have fled to Nepal and Bangladesh, Mansing Patil said.

Recently, Akhtar Kasamali Merchant returned to Mumbai. After receiving a tip-off that he was back in Nalasopara area, a trap was laid and he was nabbed near Civic Centre Chowk on Tuesday, the officer said.

