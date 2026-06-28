Dance, Dive, Tragedy: Man Dies After Jumping Into Resort Pool In Maharashtra

A 25-year-old tourist died after diving headfirst into a shallow swimming pool at a resort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, with a video of the fatal incident now circulating on social media.

The victim, identified as Shrenik Milind Takale from Kolhapur district, was vacationing with a group of nine friends when the incident took place at a resort in Malvan's Vayari area on June 20.

A video recorded moments before the tragedy shows the group dancing by the pool. Seconds later, Takale climbs to a height of around eight to ten feet and dives headfirst into a shallow section of the swimming pool meant for children.

The pool was only around four feet deep. Due to the force of the dive, Takale's head struck the bottom of the pool, causing severe head injuries. Police said he died on the spot.

His friends rushed him to the Malvan Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and handed over the body to the family after post-mortem formalities.

The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Mane.

With Inputs From Guru Dalvi