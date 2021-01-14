Covid Vaccine Roll Out At 81 Sites In Delhi, Covaxin At 6 Hospitals

Covishield vaccine will be given at 75 sites (File)

Delhi will have 81 sites where Covid vaccine will be administered. Of these the Covishield vaccine -- developed by the Oxford University -- will be given at 75 sites that would include government and private hospitals. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be given at six sites -- all of which are hospitals run by the Central government.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will roll out the vaccines at 81 centres, progressively increase it to 175, and then to 1,000 centres.

At each of the centres, up to 100 vaccines will be administered in a day and four times a week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Other vaccinations will take place the rest of the week. We do not want the vaccination schedules for other illnesses to suffer," Mr Kejriwal had said.

Delhi has received 2.74 lakh vaccines from the Centre, of which 1.2 lakh will be used for healthcare workers, Mr Kejriwal said. But so far, 2.4 lakh healthcare workers have registered for the vaccines, two doses of which are required for each person.

Mr Kejriwal expressed hope that the national capital will receive enough vaccines.



The Centre has purchased 1.10 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India and will acquire another 4.50 crore doses by April. Another 55 lakh doses of Covaxin have been bought.

Over the last 24 hours, the national capital logged 357 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Nationally, the corresponding figure is 16,946 fresh Covid cases, which took the total to 1.05 crore. Another 198 people have died, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,51,727, Health Ministry data showed.