Covid Vaccine Won't Affect Fasting During Ramzan, Says UP Islamic Seminary

The vaccine enters blood vessels and not the stomach so taking it does not affect roza, the edict said.

COVID-19 vaccines can be taken during Ramzan and do not affect the "roza" (fast) observed during the holy month, a prominent Islamic seminary said in an edict in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today.

"The vaccine enters blood vessels and not the stomach. Therefore, taking it does not affect roza. Only because of roza, Muslims should not avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine," the edict issued by Darul Ifta Farangi Mahal said.

The ruling was in reply to a question from Abdul Rashid Kidwai, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Kidwai said that he had taken the first vaccine shot earlier and wanted to know if he can take the second dose which is due in the Ramzan period.

The edict had signatures of clerics -- Maulan Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali, Maulana Nasrullah, Maulana Naemur Rehman Siddhiqui and Maulana Mushtaq.