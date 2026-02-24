Punjab's CT University Removes Vice-Chancellor Following Ramzan Controversy

The services of the Vice Chancellor of CT University have been terminated after a controversy erupted over alleged harassment and eviction threats faced by Kashmiri Muslim students who had sought special meal arrangements during the holy month of Ramzan. The district administration confirmed that the matter has now been resolved amicably following dialogue and an official inquiry.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the student protest at the private university was called off after the administration ordered a thorough probe into the allegations and the university management terminated the Vice Chancellor. The administration, in coordination with the SSP Ludhiana Rural Police and with the support of Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi and other community leaders, facilitated discussions between the students and the university authorities. Jain thanked the university management and students for maintaining peace and resolving the issue through dialogue.

The controversy began after the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) sought the intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over complaints by Kashmiri Muslim students. The Association alleged that students were threatened with eviction from hostels and cancellation of admissions after requesting basic arrangements for Sehri (Suhoor) and Iftar in the university mess during Ramzan.

JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said the students, who are regular fee-paying boarders, had made a legitimate request for meals at appropriate timings. Instead, they allegedly faced intimidation and warnings to vacate the campus. The Association emphasised that educational institutions must remain inclusive spaces that uphold constitutional values and ensure equal treatment for all students, irrespective of religion or region.

Following the intervention of the district administration and community leaders, the situation was defused, with authorities assuring a fair inquiry and necessary arrangements to ensure students can observe Ramzan without fear or discrimination.