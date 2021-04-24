Second Oxygen Express Train Arrives In Lucknow From Jharkhand

The first Oxygen Express train arrived in Lucknow this morning (File)

Amid the scramble for oxygen as cases of coronavirus continue to surge across the country, the second 'Oxygen Express' train with a tanker of oxygen arrived in Lucknow from Jharkhand's Bokaro. The first Oxygen Express train with around 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow this morning.

Uttar Pradesh, currently witnessing a spike in Covid cases, has 2,59,810 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP MP Kaushal Kishore in a video message alleged that "COVID patients are suffering and dying" and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals.

He claimed to have spoken to two oxygen cylinder suppliers who said that the drug inspectors had instructed them "not to send oxygen supplies to private hospitals, but only to government hospitals."

"Owing to the constant shortage of oxygen supply at private hospitals, a lot of patients are suffering and some are even dying," said Mr Kishore.