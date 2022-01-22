Court Sentences Elderly Man To 10 Years In Jail For Raping 10-Year-Old

A court in Odisha sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

POCSO judge Sumita Jena on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Bhagamat Tudu, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court also directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh to the rape survivor.

On September 20, 2017, the 10-year-old girl had gone to the forest for grazing of goats near her village when Tudu raped her.

The judgement was based on the survivor's statement, medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, the prosecution added.



